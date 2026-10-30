Straitstimes.com header logo

Yemen's Houthis deny launching drone after coalition reports interception in Mecca region

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Houthi activists stand on a platform against a banner depicting Houthi missiles, at an anti-Saudi rally amid an escalation with the kingdom, in Sanaa, Yemen, July 31, 2026. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Houthi activists stand on a platform against a banner depicting Houthi missiles, at an anti-Saudi rally amid an escalation with the kingdom, in Sanaa, Yemen, July 31, 2026. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo

Oct 30 - Yemen's Houthis denied launching any attack towards Saudi Arabia on Friday, after the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the group over the Mecca region.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree dismissed the coalition's account as false in a post on X, saying the group had not carried out any operation towards Saudi territory. He said its operations target Saudi oil facilities and military bases.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have launched a series of cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia targeting military installations, airports and energy infrastructure.

The group has repeatedly denied targeting Mecca and Medina, Islam's two holiest cities, rejecting previous Saudi-led coalition accusations that it had launched drones towards the cities. REUTERS

See more on

Saudi Arabia

Mecca

Yemen

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.