Straitstimes.com header logo

Yemen's Houthis call for immediate evacuation of Aden airport

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Passengers at Aden Airport in Aden, Yemen January 1, 2026. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman/ File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Passengers at Aden Airport in Aden, Yemen January 1, 2026. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman/ File Photo

DUBAI/ADEN, Oct 28 - Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Wednesday called on people to evacuate immediately from the international airport in Aden, where the internationally recognised, Saudi-backed government is based.

Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree said in his post on X that the evacuation was due to what he said was the presence there of a Saudi military cargo aircraft carrying weapons. There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities.

The Houthi militia, which controls the capital Sanaa in the north, has repeatedly struck the airport, a humanitarian lifeline and gateway for southern Yemen.

Explosions were heard in Aden before the Houthi warning, residents in the city told Reuters. REUTERS

See more on

Yemen

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.