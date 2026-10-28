Yemen's Houthis call for immediate evacuation of Aden airport

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DUBAI/ADEN, Oct 28 - Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Wednesday called on people to evacuate immediately from the international airport in Aden, where the internationally recognised, Saudi-backed government is based.

Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree said in his post on X that the evacuation was due to what he said was the presence there of a Saudi military cargo aircraft carrying weapons. There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities.

The Houthi militia, which controls the capital Sanaa in the north, has repeatedly struck the airport, a humanitarian lifeline and gateway for southern Yemen.

Explosions were heard in Aden before the Houthi warning, residents in the city told Reuters. REUTERS