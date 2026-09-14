Yemen's displaced long for loved ones, stability as Houthis advance

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TAIZ, Yemen, Sept 14 - As Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militants swept through the battered country's Red Sea coastline, thousands of panicked people fled to makeshift camps, adding to an already vast population of internally displaced people.

Aisha Muhammad, like others who escaped from coastal areas and arrived in the southwest province of Taiz, left behind her two daughters and three sons, trapped in their homes as fighting turned a once-vital corridor for trade into a route of displacement.

"They are being blocked and shot at. Right now, they cannot reach us, and we cannot return to them. This is a trial from God," said Muhammad, boiling water in an old black teapot placed on rocks over a flame.

The advance by the Houthis, who already control most of the north and Yemen's most populous areas, is strengthening Tehran's hand in its conflict with the U.S.

ANOTHER YEMEN CRISIS

Hardship is not new in Yemen, where a long civil war between forces of the internationally recognised, Saudi-backed administration and the Houthis created one of the world's biggest humanitarian crises.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention the following year. A U.N.-brokered truce in 2022 largely halted major fighting, despite expiring six months later, but efforts to turn it into a lasting political settlement have stalled as regional tensions have intensified.

The Houthis – mountain fighters in sandals who have transformed into a force of tens of thousands with missiles and drones – have opened a second theatre of war with their lightning western offensive.

Their advance has put them in a strong position to tighten their grip over the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait – a vital chokepoint for global oil and commodities shipping – more than six months after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran.

The International Organization for Migration estimates displacement in the Arab world's poorest country stood at 82,164 people since the start of September alone as fighting persists. Some are fleeing the country altogether.

"Behind every number is a family who's lost everything," said Amy Pope, IOM director general. "Many have been displaced multiple times. People are crossing the sea with nothing because they have no other choice left. Yemen is a country torn by poverty and conflict, and it cannot carry this crisis alone."

Many, including Abdullah Qaiyd, an elderly man walking with a stick, are once again longing for stability.

"Now, look at us. We are tormented and shaken to our core. We long for a basic livelihood, and we long for safety," he said. REUTERS