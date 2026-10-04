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Yemen's armed forces say it is conducting strikes against Houthis in Sanaa

Oct 4 - Yemen's armed forces said early on Sunday it was conducting strikes against the Iran-aligned Houthis in the capital Sanaa and the group's stronghold Saada.

A spokesperson for Yemen's armed forces, which are aligned with the internationally recognised government, said forces were targeting what he described as "vital targets", without providing further details.

Yemen's Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported earlier an attack it said was carried out by Saudi Arabia on Sanaa. There was no immediate Saudi confirmation on the report.

The conflict between the Iran-backed Houthis and forces aligned with the Saudi-backed government mostly stopped after a 2022 truce, but fighting has broken out again in a spillover from the wider war between Iran and the United States.

Hostilities resumed this year after the Houthis declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in July and began attacking Saudi territory and shipping, while Houthi forces also made major territorial gains along Yemen's Red Sea coast.

Saudi Arabia has responded with air strikes in Yemen and backed government forces fighting to repel the Houthis. REUTERS