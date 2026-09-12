Straitstimes.com header logo

Yemen government forces hit Houthis in strategic Red Sea city

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces firing a tank during what they say are clashes with Iran-aligned Houthis.

Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces firing a tank during what they say are clashes with Iran-aligned Houthis.

PHOTO: REUTERS

DUBAI – Yemen’s Riyadh-backed government forces said on Sept 12 that they have struck Iran-allied Houthi fighters in the strategic Red Sea city of Mokha.

Following a week-long offensive, the Houthis on Sept 11 captured Yemen’s Red Sea coast, cementing their hold on the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a vital artery for Saudi Arabian oil exports as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed amid the US-Iran war.

“The armed forces destroyed vehicles and weapons and killed members of the Houthi terrorist militia backed by the Iranian regime” near the port of the city of Mokha, the government news agency Saba reported.

The spokesman for the Yemeni government forces, Majed Abdullah al-Nazili, said they have also struck the Houthis’ “vehicles and members” on the Mokha-Dhubab road, 11km from the city, according to Saba.

Nazili said on Sept 11 they had begun shelling areas in Mokha, and called on citizens not to use the Taiz-Mokha and Mokha-Dhubab roads.

The Houthis seized control of Mokha on Sept 10, with their attack driving many to flee to Aden, where the internationally recognised government is based.

On Sept 11, Houthi media said two Saudi strikes hit Mokha’s airport, while a local official said the city’s seaport was hit by six missiles of unknown origin.

The Houthi offensive, which started last week, has killed more than 500 people, according to sources on both sides.

It has also displaced about 46,000 people, the UN migration agency said on Sept 11.

It is part of renewed hostilities in Yemen’s civil war that began with the group’s takeover of the capital Sanaa in 2014. AFP

More on this topic
Why is the Bab el-Mandeb Strait so important?
‘Axis of Resistance’: How useful have proxies like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis been to Iran?
See more on

Yemen

Iran war

Saudi Arabia

Strait of Hormuz

Iran

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.