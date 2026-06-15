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World leaders are relieved that talks between the US and Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz are finally moving forward again.

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LONDON – World leaders welcomed on June 15 US President Donald Trump’s announcement that an agreement had been reached to end the conflict with Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route whose disruption has weighed on the global economy.

Details of the agreement have not been made public.

But Trump said in two social media posts that it would lead to the “immediate” lifting of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports, and that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen on June 19, when the agreement is expected to be finalised, suggesting that the interim days would be used to remove mines.

“Ships of the World, start your engines,” Trump wrote in a post.

Statements from relieved leaders around the globe soon followed his announcement.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was a “critical step” toward resolving the war in the Middle East.

Britain, France, Germany and Italy said they were prepared to lift sanctions imposed on Iran and will work “with the US, Iran and regional partners to seize this moment, maintain momentum and achieve a long-term diplomatic settlement”.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer of Britain described the agreement as “a hugely important step forward in ending the war, ensuring regional stability and reopening the Strait of Hormuz”, and called for “toll-free freedom of navigation to be restored”.

After the United States and Israel attacked Iran in late February, Iran retaliated against commercial vessels in regional waters, crippling shipping.

Iran has since demanded that commercial vessels pay to pass through the waterway, and Iranian officials have said they would establish a payment system, jointly with Oman, for vessel traffic going forward.

The international community has strongly resisted the notion of a toll system, and fees for passage in the strait would violate international law, maritime law experts say.

Trump said on June 14 that the strait would reopen with no tolls levied. Iranian officials did not comment on the specifics of the agreement.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the latest peace deal between the US and Iran should allow for the “immediate reopening” of the Strait of Hormuz,

“The priority now is its swift and full implementation by all parties,” Von der Leyen said.

“Freedom of navigation must be restored toll-free. This is essential for regional stability and the global economy. It opens the door to broader negotiations on peace and security in the Middle East,” she added.

President Emmanuel Macron of France pledged support in the effort to reopen the strait, saying an international mission established with Britain stood ready to assist.

“The resumption of maritime traffic, without restriction or toll, is an indispensable condition for regional stability and the global economy,” he said.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany congratulated both sides on the diplomatic breakthrough, saying it could “pave the way towards a reinvigorated global economy and a more secure Middle East”.

Winston Peters, New Zealand’s foreign minister, lamented that “the disruption to the Strait of Hormuz has had serious impacts on New Zealand’s economy”, and welcomed “steps that will enable the safe reopening of this vital maritime route and restore confidence in key supply chains”.

Similarly, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan said the understanding was a “major step toward a resolution”.

Japan imports about 95 per cent of its oil from the Middle East, making it particularly vulnerable to energy shocks, and Takaichi said she hoped that “free and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz will actually be ensured”.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped the pact would pave the way to a lasting peace and security in the Middle East, joining the chorus of leaders celebrating the news that a conflict that has shocked the global economy might be nearing an end.

Hard part still ahead

Oil prices fell on the news. Brent crude futures fell 4 per cent in early trading on June 15, while stock markets in Asia jumped.

But the understanding reached on June 15 is just a first step, and the most difficult issues still remain, including negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

These are expected to be dealt with in another set of talks in the 60 days following the inking of the initial agreement.

Qatar was a key mediator in the talks, along with Pakistan, and its prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said his country looked forward to all parties engaging in the next round of negotiations “in a positive and constructive spirit that will help consolidate this progress and build upon it”.

Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations are meeting on June 15, and they will be keen to learn the details of the deal. AFP