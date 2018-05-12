World Briefs: Shoe-throwing journalist runs in Iraq elections

Shoe-throwing journalist runs in Iraq elections

BAGHDAD • An Iraqi journalist who threw his shoes at then US President George W. Bush in 2008 is standing for Parliament, campaigning against corruption and sectarianism in polls today.

TV correspondent Muntazer al-Zaidi became famous after the footwear incident during a news conference in Baghdad, shouting: "This is a farewell kiss from the Iraqi people, you dog!"

Mr Zaidi - jailed six months for the assault - said he omits from his campaign posters any images of the incident, explaining: "I don't want an emotional (vote)."

London mayor plans to ban junk food billboards

LONDON • Billboards advertising junk food might be banned from London's Underground rail and bus network under new plans announced by the city's mayor as part of his efforts to tackle rising levels of childhood obesity.

Mr Sadiq Khan said in a statement yesterday he wanted to reduce the influence put on children and families to make unhealthy choices.

Some 40 per cent of 10-to 11-year-olds in London are overweight or obese, his office said.

Kuwait, Philippines agree on maid hiring measures

KUWAIT • The Philippines and Kuwait yesterday agreed on measures to regulate the employment of domestic workers from the South-east Asian country, following a diplomatic row amid reports of abuse.

The agreement includes the establishment of a mechanism to provide assistance to Filipino workers on a 24-hour basis. It also bans employers who have records of abusing domestic help from recruiting Philippine workers, and taking legal action against them.

