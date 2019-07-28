World Briefs: Russian police detain 317 over election protest

Russian police detain 317 over election protest

MOSCOW • Russian police detained 317 people yesterday, including prominent opposition activists, over a political protest the authorities deemed illegal.

Jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny had called for the protest, near the Moscow mayor's office, to pressure the authorities to allow opposition-minded candidates to run in a Sept 8 local vote in Moscow. The protest is also intended to raise the heat on Russia's tightly controlled political system at a time when President Vladimir Putin's rating has dropped.

REUTERS

Australia faces threat of espionage: Spy chief

SYDNEY • Australia is facing an "unprecedented" wave of espionage, including cyber attacks and traditional spy craft, The Australian newspaper said.

The country is facing daily threats of foreign interference, the paper reported, citing outgoing spy chief Duncan Lewis, who is director-general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO).

One of ASIO's best features is its strong relationships within the Five Eyes security community, which includes the US, Britain, Canada and New Zealand, he said.

BLOOMBERG

India urges Iran to free all crew after release of nine

NEW DELHI • Iran has freed nine Indian crew members of a Panama-flagged tanker it seized this month, the Indian foreign ministry said yesterday, and it appealed for the release of three remaining crew members held from the same ship.

Dozens of Indian crew members on ships in the Gulf have been caught up in rising tensions between Iran and the West.

India has had longstanding political and energy ties with Iran, but it has cut off all its oil supplies from it because of US sanctions.

REUTERS