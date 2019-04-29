World Briefs: Facebook CEO gifts wife glowing 'sleep box'

Facebook CEO gifts wife glowing 'sleep box'

LOS ANGELES • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he built a glowing box to help his wife, Priscilla, sleep better through the night without having to check her phone to see if it is time to look over their children.

The wooden "sleep box" emits a faint light between 6am and 7am - when their daughters are expected to wake up. It does not show the time as that would stress her and disrupt her sleep, he said in an Instagram post on Saturday.

"So far this has worked better than I expected and she can now sleep through the night," Mr Zuckerberg said, adding that the device is already popular with his friends. "I'm putting this out there in case another entrepreneur wants to run with this and build sleep boxes for more people!"

BLOOMBERG

California synagogue shooting: 1 dead, 3 hurt

POWAY (California) • A 19-year-old who the authorities said gave himself up to police shortly after carrying out a deadly shooting in a Southern California synagogue filled with Sabbath worshippers is also being probed in connection with an unsolved mosque arson.

The gunman entered the suburban San Diego synagogue on Saturday morning, the last day of the week-long Jewish holiday of Passover, and opened fire with an assault-style rifle, killing one woman inside and wounding three people, including the rabbi, said the authorities. He then fled in a car, escaping an off-duty United States Border Patrol agent who shot at the vehicle but missed the suspect.

The suspect surrendered to the police a short time later. He was identified as John Earnest of San Diego, the apparent author of a "manifesto" who claimed to have set a mosque on fire last month and professed drawing inspiration from the gunman who killed nearly 50 people at two mosques in New Zealand.

REUTERS

Johor Bersatu to announce new leader

JOHOR BARU • The ruling Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will reshuffle its Johor leadership following a recent battle with the palace over appointments to the state government.

A successor to Datuk Osman Sapian, who has resigned as chief minister, will be announced after Hari Raya Aidilfitri. His successor as Menteri Besar, Datuk Sahruddin Jamal, is the secretary of Johor PPBM, the Star Online reported.