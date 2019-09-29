World Briefs

S'porean saved from drowning in Phuket

PHUKET • A Singaporean tourist was saved from drowning by lifeguards in Phuket yesterday, the Bangkok Post reported.

Mr Wong Yuen Khuen, 57, was swimming off Koh Hae, or Coral Island, in the southern Thai province when he struggled in the water, a Thai tour guide told the news site.

Lifeguards rushed to his aid and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

A speedboat later took him to Chalong pier and he was rushed to Chalong Hospital, Police Lieutenant Jaruwit Khuncharoen, deputy investigation chief at the Chalong police station in Muang district, was reported as saying by Bangkok Post.

Man allegedly beat stepson to death

SEOUL • A South Korean man in his 20s has been taken into custody on suspicion of beating his stepson to death.

The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency revealed on Friday it was seeking an arrest warrant for the 26-year-old suspect, who allegedly beat his five-year-old stepson to death. The man was accused of tying up the victim and beating him with a wooden bar for around 20 hours, starting on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 10.20pm on Thursday, the man called the emergency services, saying the child was not breathing.

THE KOREA HERALD/ANN

Saudi Arabia pushes public decency code

RIYADH • Saudi Arabia said yesterday it would issue fines for 19 offences related to public decency, such as immodest dress and public displays of affection, as the Muslim kingdom opens up to foreign tourists.

The Interior Ministry's decision accompanies the launch of a visa regime allowing holidaymakers from 49 states to visit one of the world's most closed-off countries. Till now, most visitors have been Muslim pilgrims and business people.

Violations listed on the new visa website also include littering, spitting, queue jumping, taking photographs and videos of people without permission and playing music at prayer times.

REUTERS