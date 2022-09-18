Woman's death after arrest by Iran's morality police sparks protests

DUBAI - A young woman in Iran has died after falling into a coma following her detention by morality police enforcing the country's strict hijab rules, sparking protests by Iranians on social media and on the streets on Friday.

In the past few months, Iranian rights activists have been urging women to publicly remove their veils, a gesture that would risk their arrest for defying the Islamic dress code as the country's hardline rulers crack down harder on "immoral behaviour".

Videos posted on social media show cases of what appeared to be heavy-handed action by morality police units against women who had removed their hijab.

The authorities have launched investigations into the death of Ms Mahsa Amini following a demand by President Ebrahim Raisi, state media reported.

Police said the 22-year-old was taken ill as she waited together with other detained women at a morality police station.

"Since her transfer to the vehicle and also at the location (station), there was no physical encounter with her," a police statement said, rejecting allegations on social media that Ms Amini was likely beaten.

Closed-circuit television footage carried by state TV appeared to show a woman identified as Ms Amini falling over after getting up from her seat to speak to an official at a police station. Reuters could not authenticate the video.

Police earlier said Ms Amini had suffered a heart attack after being taken to the station to be "educated". Her relatives have denied she suffered any heart condition.

Several prominent sports and arts figures posted critical social media comments about Ms Amini's death, and outspoken reformist politician Mahmoud Sadeghi called on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Twitter to speak out as he had denounced the killing of Mr George Floyd by US police in 2020.

Meanwhile, posts on social media included videos showing protesters chanting "Death to the dictator (Khamenei)" as drivers sounded their car horns to back protests in a Teheran square near Ms Amini's hospital amid a heavy police presence.

Under Iran's syariah (Islamic) law, imposed after the 1979 revolution, women are obliged to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes to disguise their figures. Violators face public rebuke, fines or arrest.

Decades after the revolution, clerical rulers still struggle to enforce the law, with many women of all ages and backgrounds wearing tight-fitting, thigh-length coats and brightly coloured scarves pushed back to expose plenty of hair.

REUTERS