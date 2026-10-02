Why were 4 pilots aboard flydubai flight 1073?

Pilots routinely hitch rides on flights they are not operating – a practice known in the industry as “deadheading” – to position themselves where they are needed next.

NEW YORK – Flydubai flight 1073 was carrying four pilots on its journey from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to Tel Aviv, Israel. After a co-pilot stabbed the captain, two pilots who were seated in the cabin took control and safely landed the Boeing 737 Max 8 jet in Saudi Arabia.

For the most part, airlines do not intentionally staff shorter flights with a backup flight crew simply as a precaution, because paying two sets of pilots is expensive. However, pilots routinely hitch rides on flights they are not operating – a practice known in the industry as “deadheading” – to position themselves where they are needed next.