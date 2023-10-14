White House says 'heartfelt prayers' are with families of Reuters journalist killed in Lebanon

FILE PHOTO: Reuters' journalist Issam Abdallah takes a selfie picture while working in Maras, Turkey, February 11, 2023. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago

AIR FORCE ONE - U.S. President Joe Biden's prayers are with families of a Reuters news videographer who was killed while working in southern Lebanon, White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton told reporters on Friday.

In a statement on Friday, Reuters said it was "deeply saddened" to learn videographer Issam Abdallah was killed in southern Lebanon while working with a crew to provide a live video signal.

"We know that the work that you all do is incredibly dangerous and today is reminder of that," Dalton said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top