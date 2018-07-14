What's Next: July 14, 2018

Palestine, Russia discuss bilateral ties

Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin today during his four-day visit to Russia.

The two men will discuss bilateral relations and the latest political developments regarding Palestine and the Middle East.

Books on emergency preparedness

Temasek Foundation Cares is launching four books today for students on how to prepare and respond during emergencies.

The stories were developed in partnership with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Home clean-up for elderly and needy

More than 1,000 volunteers will help improve the living conditions of the vulnerable elderly and low-income families through home cleaning and area cleaning in six neighbourhoods across Singapore today.

It is part of the Home Sweep Home 2018 event organised by Habitat for Humanity Singapore, the local arm of the international non-profit organisation.