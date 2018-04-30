What's Next: April 30, 2018

Palestinian Parliament to elect Cabinet

The Parliament of the Palestine Liberation Organisation will convene for the first time in decades today as President Mahmoud Abbas seeks to strengthen his hand ahead of the United States embassy's move to Jerusalem.

The three-day meeting of the Palestine National Council in Ramallah is unlikely to see major policy shifts, but it will elect the 18 members of the executive committee that effectively forms Mr Abbas' Cabinet.

Joint effort for better cancer treatment

The PuRPOSE programme - a combined effort by the Agency for Science (A*Star), Technology and Research, National Cancer Centre Singapore, National University of Singapore and Samsung Medical Centre - will open a joint laboratory today in Biopolis.

The laboratory will advance the programme's aim of improving the treatment of liver cancer by bringing together expertise from different organisations and countries.

OCBC Bank's AGM today

OCBC Bank will hold its annual general meeting this afternoon at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

It is the last of the listed Singapore banks to hold its shareholders' meeting for financial year ended Dec 31, 2017.