War rages on in Gaza as truce delayed until at least Nov 24

GAZA/JERUSALEM – War raged on in Gaza on Nov 23, as a proposed truce and release of hostages was delayed for at least another day.

Columns of black smoke could be seen rising above northern Gaza’s war zone from across the fence in Israel as daylight broke over the strip.

Israel said the release of hostages, meant to be accompanied by the war’s first ceasefire, would be delayed at least until Nov 24.

The Israeli military said it launched 300 air strikes in the past day, and sounded sirens warning of cross-border rocket launches by Palestinian armed groups.

Palestinian media reported Israeli strikes in the northern areas, as well as in the southern city of Khan Younis, where Israel has told residents of the north to seek shelter.

“The negotiations on the release of our hostages are advancing and continuing constantly,” Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said in a statement overnight. “The start of the release will take place according to the original agreement between the sides, and not before (Nov 24).”

The first truce in the seven-week-old war is meant to be accompanied by the release of 50 women and children hostages captured by militants who raided Israel on Oct 7, in exchange for 150 Palestinian detainees from Israeli jails.

The agreement was announced on Nov 22, but more than a day later an expected announcement of the official start time had yet to materialise. Mediator Qatar said on Nov 23 it could make an announcement within hours.

Israel has said the truce could last beyond the initial four days, as long as Hamas frees at least 10 hostages per day.

A Palestinian source has said a second wave of releases could allow as many as 100 hostages to go free by the end of November.

Both sides have said they will go back to fighting once the truce is over.

“We are not ending the war. We will continue until we are victorious,” the chief of the Israeli general staff, Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi, told commanders in a video released by the military on Nov 23.

Israel launched its war in Gaza after gunmen from Hamas burst across the border fence, killing 1,200 people and seizing about 240 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, more than 14,000 Gazans have been killed by Israeli bombardment, around 40 per cent of them children, according to the health authorities in the Hamas-ruled territory.