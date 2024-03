DUBAI - A vessel has reported an incident 91 nautical miles southeast of Aden in southern Yemen, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency on Monday.

Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen have launched attacks on shipping in the Red Sea region since November in solidarity with Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The Rubymar cargo ship sank on Friday, becoming the first vessel lost since the Houthis began they attacks. REUTERS