US yet to respond on prisoner swop: Iran

DUBAI • Washington has yet to respond to Iran about a prisoner swop, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei was quoted as saying by the government's website yesterday, reiterating that Teheran was ready for a full prisoner exchange with the United States without preconditions.

If a swop goes ahead, it would be one of very few instances of cooperation in an otherwise deeply frayed US-Iran relationship, which has grown more hostile since US President Donald Trump took office.

"We have stated our readiness to discuss the release of all prisoners without preconditions... but the Americans have not responded yet. It seems to us that the Americans are more prepared than before to end this situation," Mr Rabiei said, according to the government's website Dolat.ir.

Both countries have called for the release of prisoners because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Iran is the worst-hit country in the Middle East, while the US has reported the highest number of deaths worldwide from the virus.

Three Iranian officials told Reuters last week that a prisoner swop between the two countries was in the works.

US navy veteran Michael White, who has been detained in Iran since 2018, is a likely candidate for the swop. He was released from prison in mid-March on medical furlough but remains in Iran.

"Washington is aware of our readiness and we think there is no need for a third country to mediate between Teheran and Washington for the prisoner exchange," Mr Rabiei said.

"However, if the American side agrees, the interest section of Iran in Washington will inform the US of our views on the details, including how and when the exchange will take place."

Teheran and Washington cut diplomatic relations shortly after Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, after hardline Iranians seized the US embassy and took 52 Americans hostage for 444 days.

Switzerland looks after US interests with Teheran.

"We are worried about the safety and health of Iranians in jail... We hold America responsible for Iranians' safety amid the new coronavirus outbreak," Mr Rabiei was quoted as saying.

It is not clear exactly how many Americans Iran may hold, but they include father and son Baquer and Siamak Namazi.

Several dozen Iranians are being held in US prisons, many of them for breaking sanctions.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said last December that Teheran was ready for a full prisoner exchange with the US, tweeting: "The ball is in the US' court."

In mid-March, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Teheran to free American prisoners as a humanitarian gesture because of the coronavirus.

Last December, Iran freed US citizen Xiyue Wang, who had been held for three years on spying charges, and the US released Iranian Massoud Soleimani, who faced charges of violating US sanctions on Iran.

The US is set to deport Iranian professor Sirous Asgari, who was acquitted of stealing trade secrets, once he receives medical clearance to leave, US and Iranian officials said last Tuesday.

