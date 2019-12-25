US welcomes Saudi death sentences on 5 accused

WASHINGTON • The United States has welcomed the death sentences issued by Saudi Arabia against five people over the murder of Mr Jamal Khashoggi, even as Turkey and the journalist's fiancee slammed the verdicts.

"Today's verdicts were an important step in holding those responsible for this terrible crime accountable," a State Department official told reporters on Monday after the ruling, which was lambasted as a travesty by Turkey, rights groups, and The Washington Post, to which Mr Khashoggi contributed.

The court, however, exonerated two top aides to Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, considered by the US Senate to be responsible for Mr Khashoggi's murder inside Riyadh's consulate in Istanbul in October last year.

The US has "encouraged Saudi Arabia to undertake a fair and transparent judicial process", the official said, adding: "We're pressing them for more transparency."

Riyadh has described the murder as a "rogue" operation, but both the Central Intelligence Agency in the US and a United Nations special envoy have directly linked Prince Mohammed to the killing, a charge the kingdom vehemently denies.

The government of President Donald Trump has been careful to not attribute such blame to the Saudi prince, giving priority to maintaining good relations with the kingdom which is a major buyer of US weapons and an ally against Iran.

But Turkey lashed out on Monday at the court's "scandalous" verdicts over the 2018 murder, saying those responsible for the crime had been granted immunity.

Turkey fuelled international outrage at the 59-year-old Washington Post contributor's death by releasing video footage that contradicted Saudi Arabia's initial denial of involvement.

"Those who dispatched a death squad to Istanbul on a private jet... and sought to sweep this murder under the rug have been granted immunity," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's top press aide, Mr Fahrettin Altin, wrote on Twitter.



Turkish officials said at the time that a 15-strong group of killers strangled Mr Khashoggi and cut his body into pieces. His remains have not been found.

"To claim that a handful of intelligence operatives committed this murder is to mock the world's intelligence," Mr Altin wrote. "Turkey will continue its efforts to shed light on this incident."

Mr Khashoggi, a Saudi national, had gone to the kingdom's consulate on Oct 2 last year to obtain paperwork for his wedding to his Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz.

"I find it unacceptable and far from rules of law," Ms Cengiz told Agence France-Presse, referring to the Saudi verdict.

The Turkish foreign ministry said the verdict was "far from meeting the expectations of both our country and the international community to shed light on the murder with all its dimensions and deliver justice". It also said key aspects of the murder, including the whereabouts of Mr Khashoggi's body, were "left in the dark", which was a "fundamental deficiency" in terms of accountability.

"It is not only a legal but also a conscientious responsibility to shed light on this murder committed in our territory and to punish all those responsible," the ministry added.

And it reiterated Turkey's expectation of judicial cooperation from the Saudi authorities.

Turkey's ties with Saudi Arabia came under strain after the brutal murder, which tarnished the international reputation of Prince Mohammed.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Twists and turns

OCT 2, 2018

Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, who took refuge in the US in 2017, is seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. He does not emerge. The Post reports him missing the next day.

OCT 5

Powerful Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman says Mr Khashoggi is not inside the consulate, adding: "We have nothing to hide." A source close to the Turkish government says the next day that police believe Mr Khashoggi was murdered inside the premises "by a team especially sent to Istanbul and who left the same day". Riyadh calls the claim "baseless".

OCT 7

The Post cites a US official as saying Mr Khashoggi's body "was likely dismembered... and flown out of the country". The New York Times says a suspect has been identified by Turkey as being from Prince Mohammed's inner circle. Three other suspects are linked to his security team.

OCT 20

Riyadh admits Mr Khashoggi was killed inside the consulate, claiming it was after a "brawl". Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir tells Fox News the next day there has been a "tremendous mistake" and those responsible acted "outside the scope of their authority".

OCT 23

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Mr Khashoggi's "savage" murder was carried out by a 15-person team from Riyadh.

OCT 24

Prince Mohammed says the affair is "very painful for all Saudis".

NOV 2

President Erdogan says the murder order was from "the highest levels" of the Saudi government.

NOV 5

Washington announces sanctions against 17 Saudis allegedly involved. Germany, France and Canada follow suit.

NOV 16

The Post quotes anonymous sources as saying the US Central Intelligence Agency has concluded that Prince Mohammed was involved in the murder plot. But President Donald Trump says the CIA has "nothing definitive".

DEC 13

The US Senate adopts a resolution holding Prince Mohammed responsible, after Republican senators, after a Dec 4 CIA briefing, say they firmly believe he was complicit.

JAN 3, 2019

The trial of 11 accused opens, with Saudi Arabia's attorney-general seeking the death penalty for five of them.

JUNE 19

Independent UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard says there is "credible evidence" linking Prince Mohammed to the killing. She calls for an international probe.

SEPT 26

US television PBS quotes Prince Mohammed as insisting, in comments two months after the murder, that the killing was executed without his knowledge but, "I get all the responsibility, because it happened under my watch".

DEC 23

Five people are sentenced to death over the murder, but two top aides to Prince Mohammed are exonerated. Ms Callamard calls the verdict a "mockery" of justice. The US State Department says the judgments are "an important first step" but adds that it is pressing Riyadh to hold "everybody accountable".

