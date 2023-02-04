US weighs sanctions for Chinese firms over Iran surveillance buildup

China is steadily becoming a major supplier of surveillance equipment to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps. PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON – The United States is considering new sanctions on Chinese surveillance companies over sales to Iran’s security forces, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

US authorities are in advanced discussions on the sanctions and have zeroed in on Tiandy Technologies, an electrical equipment manufacturer based out of the Chinese city of Tianjin whose products have been sold to units of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the report added. REUTERS

