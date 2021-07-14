US weighs digital trade deal covering nations in Indo-Pacific

WASHINGTON • White House officials are discussing proposals for a digital trade agreement covering Indo-Pacific economies as the administration seeks ways to check China's influence in the region, according to people familiar with the plans.

Details of the potential agreement are still being drafted, but the pact could potentially include countries such as Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the process is not public.

The deal could set out standards for the digital economy, including rules on the use of data, trade facilitation and electronic Customs arrangements, according to another person.

It would also show that US President Joe Biden's administration is interested in pursuing new trade opportunities after spending its first months focused more on enforcing existing deals than advancing negotiations with the United Kingdom and Kenya that were inherited from the Trump administration.

Perhaps most important, the policy would represent an early effort by the Biden administration to present an economic plan for the world's most economically and strategically significant region after former president Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from negotiations for the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal in 2017.

Officials at the White House and the Office of the US Trade Representative did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Advocates for such an accord, including former acting deputy US trade representative Wendy Cutler, suggest that it could draw on existing arrangements in the region, including the US-Japan Digital Trade Agreement, as well as other agreements struck between regional nations such as the Singapore-Australia Digital Trade Agreement and the Singapore-New Zealand-Chile Digital Economy Partnership Agreement.

A digital trade deal would "get the US back in the trade game in Asia, while it considers the merits of rejoining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership," Ms Cutler, a long-time trade negotiator who is now vice-president of the Asia Society Policy Institute, wrote in an April op-ed together with Brookings Institution senior fellow Joshua Meltzer.

Such an agreement could sidestep at least some of the political pitfalls which have stymied previous trade negotiations, including opposition from labour unions.

It also would not need approval in Congress, where opposition among progressive Democrats has blocked some deals for years.

BLOOMBERG