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US strikes Iran’s Qeshm island in Strait of Hormuz after Guards target Bahrain

TEHRAN - The United States struck Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Nov 17, hours after Tehran’s Revolutionary Guards said they launched an attack on a base in Bahrain used by Washington.

The strait – a key route for oil and gas shipments – has become the focus of the stalemated Middle East war, with the US military working to protect ships transiting the waterway in defiance of Iran’s attempts to close it.

Outright fighting in the war, which began in late February, has largely subsided, but there has been no peace deal and the United States continues to blockade Iranian ports, cutting off its oil exports and hammering its economy.

US fighter jets “used precision munitions to strike an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missile launch site on Qeshm Island”, an American official told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that the strike was in response to Iranian “aggression targeting US personnel and assets.”

Iran’s official IRNA news agency had earlier cited a regional official as saying the United States had hit the island without causing serious damage.

Despite Washington and Tehran holding back from a full resumption of hostilities, tensions remain high.

On Nov 17, US President Donald Trump said he was taking “very seriously” reports that Iran was developing plans to use a so-called “dirty bomb” in Washington.

CNN cited seven anonymous US officials as saying Iran was plotting how to target senior administration figures with a bomb laced with chemical or radioactive material, though they stopped short of saying Iran planned to carry out such an attack.

“If there is (such a threat), they will pay a price the likes of which no other country has ever paid before,” Trump said, adding: “I hope it’s not, but we take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed the report and called it “Iraq War-style propaganda”.

‘Exercise restraint’

Earlier on Nov 17, explosions boomed across Bahrain’s capital as a mobile phone alert warned residents to seek safety.

Bahrain’s armed forces said they “confronted, intercepted and destroyed a number of treacherous Iranian aerial attacks today... before they could achieve their objectives”, while Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they targeted a US-operated radar system.

“Combat drones belonging to the Revolutionary Guards carried out a precision operation this morning, targeting a radar system operated by US forces at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain,” the Guards’ Sepah news website said.

The attack was in response to the “repeated violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones”, it added. The Guards also said they had intercepted and captured a US drone south of Qeshm.

Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, was heavily targeted earlier in the war that started with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, but had not been hit for weeks until Iranian drone attacks on Nov 13 and 15.

“I was on my way to work when the warning sirens went on,” Abdulrahman Abdullah, a Bahraini civil servant in his forties, told AFP on Nov 17.

“Fear and anxiety rise as attacks increase... We hope things will go back to how they were.”

‘Pushing the envelope’

The violence came as the United States moved the USS Theodore Roosevelt into the region, bringing the number of American carrier strike groups in the region to three.

The deployment adds to an already large US naval presence, which includes two other supercarriers – the George H W Bush and the George Washington – and more than a dozen destroyers.

Iranian drone attacks have resumed ahead of this week’s unprecedented trilateral summit between Trump and his Chinese and Russian counterparts.

Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will discuss “world peace” at the talks in Shenzhen, according to China. Trump has said he plans to discuss the Iran war at the meeting.

Andreas Krieg of London-based risk consultancy MENA analytica called the flare-up in Middle East violence a “deliberate testing of boundaries rather than an immediate return to full-scale warfare”.

“Both Washington and Tehran are pushing the envelope, probing each other’s red lines and trying to establish how far they can escalate without provoking a response that spirals beyond their control,” he said. AFP