US strikes Iran-backed militias in Syria in Biden's first attack

BEIRUT • The US military has struck Iran-backed militias in eastern Syria, killing at least 22 fighters according to a war monitor, in what the Pentagon said was a message from the new administration after recent rocket attacks targeting US troops in Iraq.

In its first military action against Iran-linked groups since Mr Joe Biden became president five weeks ago, the Pentagon said it had carried out air strikes on Thursday at a Syria-Iraq border control point used by Iran-backed groups, destroying "multiple facilities".

At President Biden's direction, the US raids targeted "infrastructure utilised by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria", spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

"These strikes were authorised in response to recent attacks against American and coalition personnel in Iraq, and to ongoing threats to those personnel," he said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 22 fighters were killed when the strike hit three trucks loaded with munitions coming from Iraq near the Syrian border town of Albu Kamal. Militia border posts were also destroyed, the war monitor said.

It said all the dead were from Iraq's state-sponsored Hashed al-Shaabi force, an umbrella group that includes many small militias with ties to Iran.

Mr Kirby said the location was used by Kataeb Hezbollah and Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada, two Iraqi pro-Iran groups operating under the Hashed umbrella.

Syrian state television condemned the "American aggression" against the fighters, who are allied with the Damascus government.

The US action followed three rocket attacks on facilities in Iraq used by US and coalition forces fighting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria group.

One of those strikes, on a military complex in the Kurdish regional capital Erbil on Feb 15, killed a civilian and a foreign contractor working with coalition forces, and wounded several US contractors and a soldier.

The attacks in Iraq laid down a challenge to the new Biden administration just as it opened a door to resume negotiations with Teheran over its nuclear programme.

Last week, the administration offered talks with Iran led by European allies as it seeks to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, left on the brink of collapse after Mr Biden's predecessor, Mr Donald Trump, withdrew from it. But the administration has also made clear it will not brook "malign activities" in the region by Iran.

Although Kataeb Hezbollah did not claim responsibility for the attacks, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the powerful pro-Iranian group was behind them.

"We're confident in the target we went after.

"We know what we hit," he told reporters on the plane while flying back to Washington after a tour of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz off the California coast.

"We are confident that the target was being used by the same Shi'ite militia that conducted the strikes" against US interests in Iraq, he said.

