US steps on lifting sanctions 'good but not enough': Iran

TEHERAN • US steps on lifting sanctions are "good but not enough", Iran has said, following Washington's announcement that it was waiving sanctions on Iran's civilian nuclear programme.

The US action came as talks to restore a 2015 deal between Teheran and world powers over its nuclear programme reached an advanced stage, with the issue of sanctions relief a major issue.

"The lifting of some sanctions can, in the true sense of the word, translate into their goodwill. Americans talk about it, but it should be known that what happens on paper is good but not enough," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was quoted by ISNA news agency as saying on Saturday.

Mr Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, also reflected Teheran's view that the US move falls short.

"Real, effective and verifiable economic benefit for Iran is a necessary condition for the formation of an agreement," he said in a tweet. "The show of lifting sanctions is not considered a constructive effort."

The US State Department had on Friday said it was waiving sanctions on Iran's civilian nuclear programme in a technical step necessary to return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

Former president Donald Trump withdrew from the pact in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran, prompting the Islamic republic to begin pulling back from its commitments under the deal.

The waiver allows other countries and companies to participate in Iran's civilian nuclear programme without triggering US sanctions on them, in the name of promoting safety and non-proliferation. Iran's civilian programme includes increasing stockpiles of enriched uranium.

Mr Amir-Abdollahian reiterated that one of the "main issues" in the JCPOA talks is obtaining guarantees that the US will not withdraw from the 2015 deal again. "We seek and demand guarantees in the political, legal and economic sectors," he said, adding that "agreements have been reached in some areas".

Iran is negotiating with the UK, France, Germany, China and Russia directly and with the US indirectly in the Vienna talks which different parties say have reached a stage where the sides have to make important "political decisions".

"Our negotiating team in the Vienna talks is seriously pursuing obtaining tangible guarantees from the West to fulfil their commitments," Mr Amir-Abdollahian said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh was reported by the local media as saying on Saturday: "Naturally, Teheran is carefully considering any action that is in the right direction of fulfilling the obligations of the JCPOA."

Mr Mikhail Ulyanov, Moscow's ambassador to the United Nations in Vienna, on Saturday welcomed the US waiver decision as "a move in the right direction".

"It will help expedite restoration of #JCPOA and mutual return of #US and #Iran to compliance with 2015 deal. It also can be seen as an indication that the #ViennaTalks have entered the final stage," he wrote on Twitter.

Experts say the JCPOA talks could resume this week. US President Joe Biden has moved quickly to seek a return to the agreement after he succeeded Mr Trump a year ago, but Western parties say Iran in the meantime has moved increasingly closer to producing enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon - which the JCPOA aimed to avoid.

Ms Barbara Slavin, an Iran expert at the Atlantic Council, said the resumption of the waiver is a positive step. "It's a necessary prerequisite to restoring the JCPOA and thus a good sign that this can be accomplished," she told AFP.

"These sanctions were among the dumbest and most counterproductive imposed by the former administration," she added.

