US Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Riyadh to discuss disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo heads to his plane to depart for meetings with King Salman in Saudi Arabia from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Oct 15, 2018.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo heads to his plane to depart for meetings with King Salman in Saudi Arabia from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Oct 15, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
55 min ago
Updated
23 min ago

DUBAI (REUTERS) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Tuesday (Oct 16) to discuss the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi with King Salman.

Mr Pompeo was later scheduled to have dinner with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after his meeting with King Salman, according to reporters travelling with him.

US President Donald Trump sent Mr Pompeo to meet King Salman after Mr Khashoggi, a US resident and a Washington Post columnist, vanished after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago to get marriage documents.

Topics: 

Branded Content