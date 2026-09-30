US sanctions 10 over allegedly procuring weapons for Iran

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Iranian missiles are displayed next to a banner with a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, on a street in Tehran, Iran, September 27, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 - The United States has sanctioned 10 individuals and entities, including some based in China, Hong Kong and Pakistan, saying they helped Iran procure weapons and components, the US Treasury Department said Tuesday.

The sanctions are part of the Trump administration's effort to isolate Iran economically and force it to negotiate an end to the US-Iran war that began in February.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said: “Treasury will not tolerate any support to the regime and will continue to identify, expose, and isolate Iran’s enablers.”

Treasury said the sanctions were aimed at degrading Tehran's ability to reconstitute its weapons programs, while increasing the costs for those who supported its procurement efforts.

Those targeted in Tuesday's sanctions announcement include:

• Seyyed Asghar Alizadeh Tabatabai, a Beijing-based representative of Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics agency, who Treasury said had coordinated the procurement of finished weapons systems and dual-use components in China on Iran’s behalf.

• Iran-based Kavoshcom Asia R and D Group, which Treasury said had procured electronics including connectors for Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company.

• Hong Kong-based EC Mojo Technology Co Limited, which Treasury said had provided electronic components in support of Kavoshcom’s procurement efforts, and EC Mojo's China-based representative Li Fen.

• Pakistan-based Waseem Pasha Tajammal, who serves as chairman of Cavalier Group, a privately owned defense company with locations in Pakistan and internationally.

• Brett Erickson, managing principal with Obsidian Risk Advisors, said the latest sanctions action would do little to impede Iran's ability to launch missiles and drones in the Strait of Hormuz.

• "This is optics management for the Trump administration to claim 'We're hammering them,' when the reality is we're poking them with a toothpick," he said. REUTERS