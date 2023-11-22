US President Biden welcomes Israel, Hamas deal for release of Gaza hostages

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Leaders event at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 16, 2023. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small/File Photo
Updated
27 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday welcomed the deal to secure the release of hostages taken by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas during the attack on Israel.

Israel's government and Hamas agreed to a four-day pause in fighting to allow the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

Biden added that the deal should also bring home additional American hostages.

"Today’s deal should bring home additional American hostages, and I will not stop until they are all released," he said in a statement. REUTERS

