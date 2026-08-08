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US official: We expect a deal soon between Iran and Oman on Strait of Hormuz

Vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, on Aug 6.

WASHINGTON - Progress is being made between Iran and Oman on the Strait of Hormuz and “we expect a deal soon,” a US official told Reuters on Aug 7.

Once a deal is announced to restore commercial shipping without impediments, the United States will lift its blockade of Iranian ports, the official said.

“There is progress between Oman and Iran on the Strait, and we expect a deal soon,” the official said.

“Once the deal is announced to restore commercial shipping without impediments, the United States will lift the blockade of Iranian ports.”

“As always, US actions will continue to be performance-based and tied to Iran’s implementation of its commitments,” the official said. REUTERS