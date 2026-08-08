US official: We expect a deal soon between Iran and Oman on Strait of Hormuz
- Progress is being made between Iran and Oman to reach a deal on the Strait of Hormuz, with expectations of an announcement soon.
- The US will lift its blockade of Iranian ports once commercial shipping is restored without obstacles.
- US actions will remain performance-based, linked to Iran fulfilling its commitments as stated by a US official.
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WASHINGTON - Progress is being made between Iran and Oman on the Strait of Hormuz and “we expect a deal soon,” a US official told Reuters on Aug 7.
Once a deal is announced to restore commercial shipping without impediments, the United States will lift its blockade of Iranian ports, the official said.
“There is progress between Oman and Iran on the Strait, and we expect a deal soon,” the official said.
“Once the deal is announced to restore commercial shipping without impediments, the United States will lift the blockade of Iranian ports.”
“As always, US actions will continue to be performance-based and tied to Iran’s implementation of its commitments,” the official said. REUTERS