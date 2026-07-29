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US military says it intercepted Iranian ballistic missiles launched towards US forces in Middle East

WASHINGTON, July 28 - The U.S. military said on Tuesday it intercepted multiple ballistic missiles launched by Iran towards U.S. forces in the Middle East, adding American forces remained "vigilant."

The statement by the U.S. Central Command did not mention the exact location it said Iran attempted to target.

Axios reported earlier, citing a U.S. official, that Iran had launched ballistic missiles towards a U.S. base in Jordan and the missiles were intercepted.

"Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on U.S. forces based in the Middle East. All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted," the U.S. Central Command said on X.

President Donald Trump, who abruptly called off a two-week U.S. bombing campaign over the weekend, has said there were "good talks" under way with Iran but threatened to restart strikes unless negotiations delivered. Iran has denied seeking to resume talks with Washington.

The Iran war began on February 28 when the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran and Tehran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host U.S. bases. REUTERS