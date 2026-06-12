US military helps move seven million barrels of oil a day out of Persian Gulf, Wright says
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- US Energy Secretary Chris Wright revealed "roughly seven million barrels a day" of oil exit the Persian Gulf with US military help. This is half the normal flow stuck since a US-Israeli war.
- The "seven million bpd" flow surprised the industry, impacting current US$88 oil prices. Wright stated some Iran sanctions might lift if a deal is reached (REUTERS).
- No Iranian crude currently leaves the Strait. Wright expects free flow post-deal, otherwise the US military will work to restore the flow.
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HOUSTON - Roughly seven million barrels a day of oil are getting out of the Persian Gulf with US military help, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on June 12 at an event in Houston.
That is about half of the flow of oil that has been stuck in the Strait of Hormuz since the US-Israeli war with Iran began, Wright said.
“We have a military effort that we’ve not talked a lot about, which started more recently to get cargoes out,” Wright said.
No Iranian crude is getting out of the Strait, Wright said at a Bloomberg Energy event, adding that he expects to see the free flow of all products through the Persian Gulf if a deal is reached.
And if no deal is reached, he said the US military will work to restore the flow.
The flow of seven million bpd is a bigger number than the oil industry was expecting, said Dan Pickering, chief investment officer at Pickering Energy Partners.
Oil prices, currently in the US$88 range, indicate that investors had assumed only about three million to four million barrels of oil were flowing through the Strait, Rebecca Babin, CIBC Private Wealth senior energy trader, said at the event.
Wright said that some sanctions on Iran could be partially lifted if a deal is made.
A US gasoline tax holiday over the summer was a possibility that could help reduce prices, Wright said. REUTERS