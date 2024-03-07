US military carries out new airdrop of aid into Gaza

Packages fall towards northern Gaza, after being dropped from a military aircraft, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel March 7, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Updated
Mar 07, 2024, 11:11 PM
Published
Mar 07, 2024, 11:11 PM

WASHINGTON - The U.S. military carried out its third airdrop of aid into Gaza on Thursday, dropping more than 38,000 meals amid an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in the crowded coastal enclave.

The Israeli offensive in Gaza, which is supported by the United States, has displaced most of the enclave's 2.3 million people and led to critical shortages of food, water and medicine.

In a statement, the U.S. military said the aid was dropped by U.S. and Jordanian C-130 aircraft in northern Gaza.

Aid dropped by air is an expensive and insufficient alternative to aid that is trucked in, given the scale of the humanitarian crisis, U.S. officials say. President Joe Biden's administration is pressing for greater access by land and also exploring a maritime option. REUTERS

