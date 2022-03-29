US, Middle East allies show unity in Israel amid Iran nuclear worries

SDE BOKER (Israel) • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a show of unity with Middle East allies at a rare Israeli-hosted summit yesterday, hoping to allay their misgivings about an emerging Iranian nuclear deal and Washington's commitment to the region.

The two-day desert retreat was further clouded by US-Russia tensions over Ukraine, an Islamic State-linked attack in Israel, and health worries as Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was diagnosed with Covid-19 after meeting Mr Blinken.

The foreign ministers of United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Moro-cco, which normalised ties with Israel in a 2020 US diplomatic drive, attended the summit in Sde Boker - where Israel's first prime minister David Ben-Gurion is buried. Also there was the foreign minister of Egypt, which in 1979 became the first Arab country to make peace with Israel.

"The (region's) moderates are convening to talk and to form a front against the extremists," Mr Gil Haskel, an official with Israel's Foreign Ministry, told public broadcaster Kan, referring to Iran's hardline Islamist rulers.

"There are nuances, different perspectives being discussed or argued about, there is some agreement about some issues and less so about others - but there's no doubt in this room around the table that Iran must not be nuclear."

World powers' nuclear talks with Iran were close to a deal several weeks ago until Russia made last-minute demands of the United States, insisting sanctions imposed on Moscow over its Ukraine invasion should not affect its trade with Iran.

Speaking in Jerusalem alongside his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, Mr Blinken said on Sunday that restoring the 2015 nuclear deal was the best way to rein in Iran's nuclear programme. But he added: "When it comes to the most important element, we see eye to eye. We are both committed, both determined that Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon."

Iran says its nuclear ambitions are peaceful.

Mr Lapid said the deepening alliance between Israel and several Arab states "intimidates and deters" Iran. "This new architecture, the shared capabilities we are building, intimidates and deters our common enemies - first and foremost Iran," he said, standing with the Arab diplomats.

In another sign that the allies were closing ranks against Iran, the Israeli ambassador to Bahrain, Mr Eitan Naeh, said yesterday that Israel will appoint a military attache to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain soon.

Mr Blinken was expected to press Arab allies to step up support for Ukraine to fend off Russia's invasion as several Gulf nations have so far stopped short of providing meaningful assistance. Israel has been trying to mediate an end to the crisis, holding talks with the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

Mr Blinken on Sunday also met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, where he voiced continued US commitment to a two-state solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, the prospect of reviving peace talks appears dim and the Palestinians have been angered by the warming of ties between Israel and Arab states in the absence of any progress towards the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

"Unless the occupation ends, Arab normalisation meetings are nothing but an illusion and free reward for Israel," Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh told his Cabinet yesterday.

Separately, Jordan's King Abdullah arrived in Ramallah to hold talks with President Abbas yesterday, a first such visit in years that was expected to focus on efforts to reduce regional tensions ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that begins this weekend.

