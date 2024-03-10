US, Jordan airdrop more aid to Gaza, US military says

Updated
Mar 10, 2024, 10:17 PM
Published
Mar 10, 2024, 10:17 PM

WASHINGTON - The United States and Jordan carried out a new airdrop of humanitarian aid to Gaza's Palestinians on Sunday, parachuting in more than 11,500 meals, the U.S. military said.

The Israeli offensive in Gaza, which is supported by the United States, has displaced most of the enclave's 2.3 million people and led to critical shortages of food, water and medicine.

The U.S. military's Central Command said that the latest airdrop took place over northern Gaza and included rice, flour, pasta, and canned food. The United States has dropped about 135,000 meals in airdrops this month, according to Pentagon data.

U.S. President Joe Biden has also ordered the U.S. military to build a temporary port system to bring aid into Gaza by sea. The Pentagon said on Friday it could take up to 60 days to be up and running, a timeline that aid groups say is too long given the imminent risk of famine. REUTERS

