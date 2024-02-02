US issues new Iran-related sanctions for cyber, arms activity

FILE PHOTO: A bronze seal for the Department of the Treasury is shown at the U.S. Treasury building in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
Updated
25 min ago
Published
25 min ago

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Treasury said on Friday it had imposed sanctions on a four Iran- and Hong-Kong based companies for providing materials and technology to Iran's ballistic missile and drone programs and on a Hong Kong-based firm for selling Iranian commodities.

The Treasury also said it had imposed sanctions on six officials of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp's Cyber Electronic Command for malicious cyber activities against critical infrastructure in the United States and elsewhere.

As a result of the sanctions, all property of the designated entities and individuals that are in the United States or fall under U.S. control are blocked. As a general rule, U.S. individuals or companies are barred from transactions involving the property of those designated. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top