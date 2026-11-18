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Amnesty’s lead Iran researcher Raha Bahreini said Iranian authorities have intensified their repression of the country’s population in response to the Middle East war.

PARIS - Iranian authorities have intensified their repression of the country’s population in response to the Middle East war, which began weeks after their deadly crackdown on anti-government protests killed thousands of people, Amnesty International said on Nov 17.

An internet blackout imposed at the time of the crackdown on Jan 8 and Jan 9 and the scale of the casualties meant it was not yet possible for the group to quantify the number of people killed, Amnesty’s lead Iran researcher, Raha Bahreini, said.

But she told AFP in an interview that “there is no doubt that thousands were massacred in less than 48 hours”.

She added that the Middle East war, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb 28 “with Iranians still reeling from the January massacres, created a horrific situation for the people in the country”.

“The authorities used the cover of wartime conditions to intensify repression,” she said.

Bahreini said authorities have increased politically motivated executions “at a rate unprecedented in recent decades”, with at least 39 people executed in connection with the January protests.

With authorities threatening fast-track justice, “the time between arrest, conviction, sentencing and implementation has collapsed to a few weeks in some cases”.

There is now an “extreme militarisation of public spaces”, with pick-up trucks equipped with mounted machine guns patrolling the streets, she said.

“The authorities are conflating peaceful dissent with treason and support for foreign enemies.”

Demonstrations initially broke out over economic concerns last December and ultimately spiralled into the broader anti-government protest movement that peaked in January before being quelled.

Even greater repression

Bahreini lamented that the international community had shifted its attention away from the Iranian people to the geopolitical consequences of the conflict.

“The massacres that took place in January, which should have moved then global consciousness, have faded away from attention.”

Amnesty has already documented the killings of more than 3,000 people in the previous major protests in Iran in 2022, calling for the establishment of an international tribunal to punish those responsible.

But Bahreini said the repression in January was “on an even more staggering scale”.

Like in 2022, authorities fired on protesters with shotguns filled with metal pellets, which wound indiscriminately, she said.

But in 2026, they made even greater use of “military grade weapons”, such as assault rifles, and fired on people’s heads and torsos “from the rooftops” of residential buildings.

US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) has said 7,007 people were killed, including 6,488 protesters.

Norway-based Iran Human Rights says it has documented the killing of 4,200 people.

Both groups have warned these estimates represent a minimum.

Iranian authorities reported more than 3,000 deaths, attributing the violence to “terrorist acts” orchestrated by the United States and Israel.

“Without access to official records, burial records and access to the country we may never be able to get a sense of the horror that took place in terms of its scale,” said Bahreini.

But it was “one of the deadliest episodes of protest dispersal ever recorded by Amnesty International in its history”. AFP