US hits Iran transport firms with sanctions

WASHINGTON • The Trump administration has hit Iran with new sanctions that target several transportation firms as it continues its "maximum pressure campaign" against the Islamic republic over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

The sanctions target Iran's state shipping line and a China-based company that has been involved in delivering missile parts to Iran.

They also add a layer of new penalties to a previously sanctioned Iranian airline, Mahan Air, which is accused of sending weapons to Iranian proxies in Lebanon and Yemen, and three of the airline's sales agents.

The moves were announced on Wednesday by the Treasury and State Department and will subject foreign firms and governments that do business with the targeted entities to sanctions themselves, including a freeze on any assets they may have in US jurisdictions.

"Today's designations put the world on notice that those who engage in illicit transactions with these companies will risk exposure and sanctions themselves," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

Mr Alireza Miryousefi, the spokesman for Iran's UN Mission, tweeted on Wednesday: "These sanctions are directly targeting ordinary Iranians' livelihood, but they will not be cowed by pressures by any foreign power. And another step in the US' economic terrorism against Iranians, who are never fooled by the US' crocodile tears."

Mr Pompeo announced the sanctions even as he expressed hope that a weekend prisoner exchange with Iran could lead to a dialogue between Washington and Teheran over prisoners.

He called last Saturday's release of Princeton graduate student Xiyue Wang in exchange for an Iranian jailed in the US a "happier note" that could yield progress.

"I do hope the exchange that took place will lead to a broader discussion on consular affairs. We are working to use this as an opportunity to continue that effort."

Teheran says the American authorities are holding about 20 Iranian nationals in jail. On Monday, it said it was ready for more prisoner swops with the United States.

ASSOCIATED PRESS