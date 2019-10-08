US forces pull back from Syria border, alarming Kurds

QAMISHLI (Syria) • US forces in Syria started pulling back from Turkish border areas yesterday, opening the way for Ankara's threatened military invasion and heightening fears of a militant resurgence.

The withdrawal from key posts along Syria's northern border came after the White House said it would step aside to allow for a Turkish operation that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said yesterday could come at any moment.

The move marks a major shift in US policy and effectively abandons the Kurds, who were Washington's main ally in the years-old battle against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Kurdish militia that controls much of north-eastern Syria, said in a statement that "US forces withdrew from the border areas with Turkey".

Turkey has sent reinforcements to the border in recent weeks. Ankara says the SDF, which has ties to Kurdish militants inside Turkey, is a terrorist organisation.

"The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and US forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial 'caliphate', will no longer be in the immediate area," the White House said.

The United Nations regional humanitarian coordinator for Syria, Mr Panos Moumtzis, said there were "a lot of unanswered questions" about the consequences of the Turkish operation, and that it was preparing for the worst.

Ankara says it wants to establish a "safe zone" on the other side of the border where it can send back some of the 3.6 million refugees who fled the eight-year war in Syria and live on Turkish soil.

But the Kurds argue that Turkey's goal is to weaken the Kurdish presence in the region by modifying the demographics of the area with the return of mostly Sunni Arab refugees.

The SDF, which has repeatedly complained that US President Donald Trump's declared intention to pull out of Syria is a historic betrayal, warned of the risks that a Turkish invasion would carry for the region. The organisation, which spearheaded - with backing from the US-led coalition - several of the most significant battles against ISIS over the past five years, has vowed to resist any Turkish attack.

It said in a statement yesterday that a Turkish offensive would reverse the military gains achieved against ISIS at great human cost and allow for the militant group's surviving leaders to come out of hiding. It added that the US pullback threatened to create a security vacuum that would "reverse the successful effort to defeat ISIS".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE