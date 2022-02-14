US fighter jets arrive in UAE after spate of Houthi attacks

DUBAI • US F-22 fighter jets arrived at an airbase in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following a spate of unprecedented attacks in Abu Dhabi by Houthi fighters in Yemen, the US Air Force said.

In recent weeks, the Iran-aligned Houthis have waged a string of largely failed strikes on UAE targets that have triggered Emirati and US air defences and have even seen American troops based there briefly taking shelter.

The jets arrived at the UAE base on Saturday as part of a multifaceted demonstration of US support after a series of attacks last month threatened US and Emirati armed forces stationed at the host installation, the US Air Force said.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin ordered the rapid deployment of the fifth-generation jets in coordination with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said a statement by US Air Forces Central.

They will join a range of joint, coalition and allied and partner combat air power capabilities already based across the region.

The airmen and F-22s are deployed from the 1st Fighter Wing, located at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, the US Air Force said.

The US general overseeing Middle East operations had told Reuters that the United States will help the UAE replenish interceptors it uses to knock down incoming missiles.

The recent Houthi attacks have thrown a spotlight on so far unsuccessful United Nations-led efforts to broker an end to the war in Yemen, which since 2015 has pitted the Houthis against a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition that includes the UAE.

The UN said five of its staff were abducted in southern Yemen on Friday while returning to Aden after a field mission. "The UN is in close contact with the authorities to secure their release," said Mr Russell Geekie, a spokesman for Yemen's top UN official.

