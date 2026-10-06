US envoy meets Sudanese army chief in Egypt

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Massad Boulos, Senior Advisor to the President of the United States on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs, speaks to the media at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 21, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 - An envoy of President Donald Trump met the head of Sudan's army over the weekend in Egypt as the US and other intermediaries have sought to end a devastating war that has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

DETAILS:

• "We also reaffirm the United States' continued efforts, alongside our Egyptian partners and our other regional and international partners and allies, to advance a political solution to the crisis," US Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos said on X on Monday while describing his meeting with Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

• The rare meeting came less than two weeks after Washington withheld a visa for the Sudanese army chief ahead of a scheduled UN appearance in a move that Sudanese and other sources said was linked to a US-backed ceasefire proposal that Khartoum has resisted.

• Sudan's army has been fighting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 2023, when the two fell out over issues including how to integrate their forces in a planned transition to civilian rule.

• The US State Department said last month that neither the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary nor either of their respective leaders "represent legitimate, constitutional governance for Sudan."

• The war has displaced more than 14 million people and unleashed waves of ethnically-driven killings.

• "The United States stands ready to support all efforts leading to a comprehensive dialogue among the Sudanese political forces, leading to a preliminary road map of the future of the Sudan," Boulos said on Monday.

• Washington has accused the RSF of committing genocide and the army of carrying out war crimes. Both have previously denied abuses. REUTERS