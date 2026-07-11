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US delegation in Lebanon to discuss Israel ‘pilot zone’ withdrawal: Official

Bricklayers restoring a balcony of a building in Tyre, southern Lebanon, destroyed in an Israeli airstrike. Under a framework agreement reached on June 26, Israel will gradually withdraw from areas of southern Lebanon.

BEIRUT – A US military delegation has met with Lebanon’s army in Beirut to discuss the implementation of Israel’s withdrawal from one of the “pilot zones” in occupied territory, a Lebanese military official told AFP on July 11.

Under a framework agreement reached on June 26, Israel will gradually withdraw from areas of southern Lebanon where it has sent troops as part of its military campaign against Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Shi’ite movement that has long battled Israel.

As part of the agreement, the long-disempowered Lebanese military will take full control of two small areas dubbed pilot zones.

“The American military delegation arrived and began meetings with the Lebanese army command to discuss the mechanisms for implementing the first pilot zone from which the Israelis will withdraw, allowing the Lebanese army to deploy,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

“This is the main objective the American military delegation is bringing to Lebanon... it is the translation and implementation of the framework agreement.”

US ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa told President Joseph Aoun on July 9 that “an American military delegation will arrive in Beirut in the coming days to... determine the mechanism” for the deal’s implementation.

In Washington, a US official had said that “we have moved to the implementation stage of the framework”.

“The first pilot zone will launch in a matter of days, and further pilot zones are being mapped out and planned,” the official said .

US Central Command will coordinate on the zones with both countries, he said.

The agreement – rejected by Hezbollah – does not set a timetable for Israel’s withdrawal, and Israeli officials have also vowed that their forces will remain in a “security zone” 10km deep as long as Hezbollah remains armed.

Israel has pursued intermittent strikes despite the truce in its war with Hezbollah, with Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reporting several strikes in the south on July 11.

The latest round of talks between Lebanon and Israel, which have no formal relations but have met for five rounds of negotiations since the start of the war, will take place in Rome on July 15 and 16.

Lebanon conditions its participation in the talks on Israel withdrawing from two pilot zones.

The talks precede Aoun’s expected visit to Washington later in July at the invitation of his American counterpart Donald Trump. AFP