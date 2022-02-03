US carries out special ops raid in Syria, residents say militant was the target

AMMAN (REUTERS) - US Special Operations forces successfully carried out a counter-terrorism mission in northwest Syria on Thursday (Feb 3), the Pentagon said, adding there were no US casualties but gave no further details.

Residents of the northwest Syrian town of Atmeh and rebels fighting the Syrian government earlier reported several civilian casualties in the two-hour operation, saying the raid was believed to have targeted a suspected al Qaeda-affiliated militant.

“US Special Operations forces under the control of US Central Command conducted a counter-terrorism mission this evening in northwest Syria. The mission was successful,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement.

“There were no US casualties. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Residents of Atmeh said the raid took place around midnight in a densely populated area near the border with Turkey, where tens of thousands of displaced Syrians live in makeshift camps or overcrowded housing.

There was no reports of any militants being killed, but residents said they heard heavy gunfire during the operation, indicating resistance to the raid.

Charles Lister, senior fellow with the Washington-based Middle East Institute, said he had spoken to residents who said the operation lasted more than two hours.

"Clearly they wanted whoever it was alive," Lister said.

"This looks like the biggest of this type of operation" since the Baghdadi raid, he said.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group, died in a US special operations raid in northwest Syria in 2019.

Residents and rebel sources said several helicopters landed near Atmeh in the province of Idlib, the last big enclave held by insurgents fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and explosions were heard near the home of a foreign militant.

The militant who was the suspected targeted was with his family at the time of the raid, said a rebel official who declined to be named.

One resident said several people were killed in the raid, while another said rescuers pulled out at least 12 bodies from the rubble of a multi-storey building, including children and women.

Witnesses said the raid had ended as aircraft believed to be choppers had left the site, but unidentified reconnaissance planes were still hovering in the area.

The rebel official said security from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the main rebel group that controls parts of northwest Syria, hurried to the location after the raid.