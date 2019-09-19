US calls for UN action to protect oil industry

WASHINGTON/DUBAI • A senior US official yesterday called for a United Nations Security Council response to the attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities that the United States blames on Iran, but it was unclear what action he sought or whether Washington might secure Russia's cooperation.

"We do see a role for the UN Security Council to play. Saudi Arabia was attacked and it would be appropriate for them to call upon the council. But we first need to gather the releasable information," the senior US official told reporters.

While it was not clear what action by the 15-member Security Council the US official envisaged, there are several options that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has suggested over the past year that Washington has not actively pursued.

Success is unlikely because diplomats say Russia and China, which have veto powers along with the US, France and Britain - are likely to shield Iran. At a minimum, the Security Council could issue a statement condemning the attack, but such a move has to be agreed to by consensus.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has joined a US-led coalition to secure sea lanes vital to oil shipping in the Middle East in the aftermath of attacks on Aramco's oil facilities.

The International Maritime Security Construct's area of operation covers the Strait of Hormuz - the world's most critical waterway for oil supplies - the Strait of Bab al-Mandab, the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf. The move aims to support efforts to thwart threats to trade as well as guarantee energy security, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

Attacks on tankers have prompted the US to call for a coalition of allies to protect ships passing through the area. The US and Britain have already stepped up their military presence in the region amid calls to ensure the waterway remains open.

About 40 per cent of the world's seaborne oil travels through the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway's shallow depth makes ships vulnerable to mines, and its proximity to land - Iran, in particular - leaves large tankers open to attack from shore-based missiles or interception by fast patrol boats and helicopters.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG