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US ambassador to Israel says there is no plan to force Palestinians out of Gaza

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Locals gathering at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Sept 1.

Locals gathering at the site of an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on Sept 1.

PHOTO: EPA

  • US Ambassador Mike Huckabee said there is no plan to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza.
  • Israeli ministers suggested voluntary migration as a solution for Gaza’s population, with a seven-year plan proposed by Itamar Ben-Gvir.
  • Huckabee emphasised that forced displacement would be a disgrace and is not supported by Israelis or Americans.

AI generated

TURMUS AYYA, West Bank – US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Sept 5 said there was no plan to force Palestinians to leave Gaza after two Israeli ministers this week floated proposals for the mass removal of Palestinians from the coastal territory.

“I can tell you categorically there is no plan of the Israelis to displace people out of Gaza against their will,” Huckabee told reporters in Turmus Ayya, a Palestinian town in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

“There is an open-mindedness (that) if people wish to leave that they should have the right to leave. To incarcerate them in a place they don’t want to be should be an absolute, I think, just disgrace,” Huckabee said.

“Nobody is suggesting that there will be forced displacement. The Israelis are not. The Americans are certainly not. I know of no one who supports that.”

Defence Minister Israel Katz on Sept 2 said there was “no real solution for Gaza in the end without this migration”.

Far-right security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sept 3 outlined a seven-year plan for removing Gaza’s population through what he described as “voluntary emigration”.

Israel is to hold a general election on Oct 27. REUTERS

More on this topic
Israeli minister presents plan to remove Palestinians from Gaza, send them abroad
Netanyahu says Israel ‘not retreating’ during Gaza visit
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.