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US ambassador to Israel denounces settler siege on Palestinians as ‘terror’

Israeli settlers gathering in front of Palestinian houses in the village of Qusra, south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, on Aug 12.

JERUSALEM – The US Ambassador to Israel, a staunch supporter of West Bank settlements, on Aug 13 denounced as “terror” a siege by settlers against Palestinians that drew an unsuccessful intervention by the army.

Settlers near Nablus have blockaded Palestinian homes since Aug 9, including one owned by a US citizen, with residents saying they have been cut off from food and other supplies.

“Actions by those who carried out this horrific act of terror meant to intimidate and harass this family are disgusting,” Mike Huckabee, the US Ambassador to Israel, wrote on X in response to criticism of the US response.

“No excuse for such thuggish behaviour,” he wrote.

Huckabee said Israel had intervened at the request of the United States, its crucial ally.

The remarks are especially striking from Huckabee, an evangelical Christian pastor who in the past has embraced Jewish settlement in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, and rejected the idea of a Palestinian state.

The Israeli military on Aug 12 sent in forces who took away a tent, but witnesses said settlers defiantly remained at the site with blankets.

The army announced later on Aug 12 that it would send a new battalion to try to impose order.

Violence against Palestinians by Israeli settlers in the West Bank has increased dramatically since the Oct 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

More than 500,000 Israelis live in settlements in the West Bank, which are illegal under international law, among some three million Palestinians in the territory. AFP