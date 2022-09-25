US adjusts sanctions to help Iranians evade online surveillance, censorship

NEW YORK - The US Treasury Department has issued guidance expanding the range of Internet services available to Iranians despite United States sanctions on the country, amid protests around Iran following the death of a 22-year-old woman in custody.

Officials said last Friday that the move would help Iranians access tools that can be used to circumvent state surveillance and censorship, but would not entirely prevent Teheran from using communications tools to stifle dissent, as it did by cutting off Internet access for most citizens last Wednesday.

"As courageous Iranians take to the streets to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, the United States is redoubling its support for the free flow of information to the Iranian people," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said. "With these changes, we are helping the Iranian people be better equipped to counter the government's efforts to surveil and censor them."

Mr Adeyemo added that Washington in coming weeks would continue to issue guidance. Public outrage in Iran over Ms Amini's death last week showed no sign of abating after days of protests in Teheran and other cities, with protesters torching police stations and vehicles earlier last Thursday and reports of security forces coming under attack.

Ms Amini, a Kurdish woman, was arrested by the morality police in Teheran for wearing "unsuitable attire" and fell into a coma while in detention. The authorities have said they would investigate the cause of her death.

The official death toll has nearly doubled to 35 in the crackdown by Iran's security forces.

State television said the number of deaths in "recent riots" had risen to 35, up from 17 previously, including at least five security personnel.

Sweeping arrests have been reported, with the police chief in the north-western province of Guilan announcing on Saturday "the arrest of 739 rioters including 60 women" in his region alone, Tasnim news agency said.

In Iran, Internet monitoring group NetBlocks last Thursday said a new mobile Internet disruption has been registered in Iran, where access to social media and some content is tightly restricted. NetBlocks reported "near-total" disruption to Internet connectivity in the capital of the Kurdish region last Monday, linking it to the protests.

Washington has long provided some Internet-related exceptions to its sanctions on Iran, but Friday's update to the general licence seeks to modernise them, the Treasury said.

The new licence includes social media platforms and video conferencing and expands access to cloud-based services used to deliver virtual private networks, which provide users with anonymity online, and other anti-surveillance tools, according to a Treasury official.

Asked how the expanded licence would help Iranians if their government again shuts down Internet access, a State Department official also briefing reporters said Iran's government would still have "repressive tools for communication".

The new licence makes it "easier for the Iranian people to confront some of those oppressive tools," the official said. "It doesn't mean that they don't exist anymore."

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responded to a Twitter post from Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the new licence last Friday with the comment: "Activating Starlink", a reference to the firm's satellite broadband service - already provided to Ukraine for its fight against Russia's invasion.

Mr Musk said last Monday that his company would provide Starlink to Iranians, and would ask for a sanctions exception to do so.

REUTERS, AFP