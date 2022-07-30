Unseasonable rains leave seven dead in UAE

People make their way through a flooded area after heavy rain in Fujairah, in the United Arab Emirates, on July 29, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
3 min ago

DUBAI (AFP) - At least seven people have been killed in the United Arab Emirates after unseasonable downpours triggered flash flooding in eastern districts of the normally parched Gulf state, authorities said.

"We regret to announce that six people of Asian nationalities have been found dead as a result of the floods," the interior ministry's chief of central operations, Ali al-Tunaiji, said.

The ministry later announced the death of a seventh Asian migrant.

July temperatures in the UAE regularly hit 40 deg C, but its east coast can also be affected by the Indian Ocean monsoon.

When torrential rain falls on sun-baked earth, it can lead to flash flooding.

The emergency services said they had answered hundreds of calls for help over the past two days as the floodwaters swamped the streets of the port city of Fujairah and other eastern districts.

More On This Topic
Kentucky flooding leaves at least 15 dead, governor says
Extreme weather caused $90 billion in losses in the first half, says Munich Re

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top