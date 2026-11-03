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US struck Iran’s Qeshm Island, Wall Street Journal reports

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A satellite image of Qeshm Island on Aug 10. The attack was the latest in a series of limited strikes carried out by Washington in recent weeks.

A satellite image of Qeshm Island on Aug 10. The attack was the latest in a series of limited strikes carried out by Washington in recent weeks.

PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The United States struck Iran’s Qeshm Island, the Wall Street Journal reported on Nov 2, citing US officials.

The reporting follows several explosions on the island, which is situated on the Strait of Hormuz, according to state media outlet IRNA.

The attack was the latest in a series of limited strikes carried out by Washington in recent weeks, the Wall Street Journal said.

It added that strikes have been carried out on a smaller scale and purposefully kept secret so as not to signal any intent of resuming its major military campaign against Iran.

The US Central Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier on Nov 2, US President Donald Trump raised doubts about whether he would follow through on a threatened resumption of military strikes against Iran and said a deal with Tehran could happen.

Asked by reporters if he was considering striking Iran after the Nov 3 midterm elections, Trump replied “no”.

Washington and Tehran have been at war since Feb 28. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.