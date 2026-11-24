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A video on YouTube showed Parastoo Ahmadi performing without the mandatory hijab alongside male musicians in Qom.

GENEVA - The United Nations branded the lashing of a prominent Iranian singer and her production team as “abhorrent” and said Tehran must eradicate flogging.

Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her team were lashed 74 times each on Nov 23 after a performance viewed millions of times on YouTube, according to local media reports citing her lawyer.

All the musicians wore black, with Ahmadi dressed in a long, strappy gown and wearing deep red lipstick, in a country where women are banned from singing in public. They are also required to dress modestly and wear the headscarf.

Ahmadi, 29, was sentenced in June to the lashes alongside the others, for the concert posted online in December 2024.

“The flogging of Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four male members of her team – following a concert she gave without wearing headcover – is abhorrent,” UN rights chief Volker Turk said on X.

“Flogging is a form of torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment, absolutely prohibited under international law in all circumstances.

“Iran must abstain from carrying out other flogging sentences and eradicate this practice from its laws.”

Increasing numbers of Iranian women are appearing without hijab, especially since protests erupted following the death in custody of a woman named Mahsa Amini in September 2022. She had been arrested for allegedly violating the dress code. AFP