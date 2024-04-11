UN Security Council should have condemned Iran embassy attack in Syria - Iran's UN mission

Updated
Apr 11, 2024, 11:20 PM
Published
Apr 11, 2024, 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON - The "imperative for Iran" to retaliate for the attack on its embassy compound in Damascus might have been avoided had the U.N. Security Council condemned the strike, Tehran's mission to the United Nations said on Thursday.

"Had the UN Security Council condemned the Zionist regime’s reprehensible act of aggression on our diplomatic premises in Damascus and subsequently brought to justice its perpetrators, the imperative for Iran to punish this rogue regime might have been obviated," the mission said on the social media platform X.

Iran uses the term "Zionist regime" to refer to Israel. REUTERS

