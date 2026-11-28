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MEXICO CITY, Nov 28 - Francesca Albanese, the United Nations' special rapporteur on the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, arrived in Mexico City on Saturday after she was barred from Costa Rica, a move which drew UN concern but praise from the United States.

Albanese arrived at Mexico City's international airport around 10:30 a.m. local time (1630 GMT), where supporters with Palestinian flags offered her a bouquet of flowers and met her with a regional musical band.

Albanese, an Italian national who had traveled on Thursday to receive an honorary doctorate at the University of Costa Rica, was denied entry at the country's airport on "national security grounds," according to the UN human rights office.

Albanese has become one of the most outspoken international critics of Israel's conduct in Gaza, making her a frequent target of pro-Israel officials and governments.

The UN's human rights chief Volker Turk was "deeply concerned" by Costa Rica's decision to deny Albanese entry, his office said, adding he found this "difficult to reconcile with Costa Rica's longstanding commitment to human rights."

Costa Rica has joined several Latin American countries in a rightward political shift and deepening ties with Washington, which gives military aid to Israel and sanctioned Albanese in 2025 over her criticisms of US and Israeli policies in Gaza.

Jeff Bartos, the US' ambassador to the UN for management and reform, said he was "grateful to Costa Rica for keeping this liar and lunatic out of their beautiful country."

Albanese had been scheduled to spend about five days in Mexico, where she is expected at a Palestinian solidarity event, a talk at the capital's human rights commission and a university lecture on responsibility in times of genocide.

Palestinian authorities say more than 74,000 people have been killed in Israel's assault on Gaza, launched after Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

The assault has also caused a hunger crisis and internally displaced Gaza's entire population. Scholars and a UN inquiry have assessed that Israel's conduct in Gaza amounts to genocide.

Israel and the US reject those assessments. Israel says its military campaign is an act of self-defense against Hamas.

Held for two nights at Costa Rica's San Jose airport, Albanese delivered Friday's university keynote lecture remotely.

"Goodbye, for now," Albanese said in a social media post early Saturday, posting a photo of herself on a plane holding her passport. "I'll be back, I promise, when Costa Rica is again free." REUTERS